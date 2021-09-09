International Students In UK Generate Net Economic Gain Of £25.9 Billion Per Intake: Study

The Costs and Benefits of International Higher Education Students to the UK Economy research states that the international students generate a net economic gain of £25.9 billion across the UK, with a total spend of £2.9 billion on public services. The report was gathered by London Economics and published by Universities UK International and the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI).

According to HEPI, International students in Sheffield Central contributed £290 million to the UK economy in the 2018-19 intake. Nottingham South (£261 million), Holborn and St Pancras (£243 million), Newcastle upon Tyne East (£240 million), East Ham (£217 million), Cambridge (£214 million), Cardiff Central (£181 million), and Glasgow Central (£171 million) are among the other prominent outcomes.

Higher education is UK's most valuable exports

Nick Hillman, Director of HEPI, said that this survey reaffirms that higher education is one of the UK's most valuable exports. International students bring more than just financial rewards. They also assist education by making the campuses more exciting and diverse places to visit. He further stated that they must maintain a competitive educational offer and assist international students in securing rewarding professions after graduation.

According to the findings, 496,000 overseas students were studying for credentials at UK higher education institutions in 2018-19, accounting for 20% of all higher education students. In the 2018-19 cohort, the net economic effect per student was predicted to be £71,000 for typical EU-domiciled students and £102,000 for non-EU domiciled students. In other words, over the course of their studies, every 14 EU students and every ten non-EU students contribute £1 million in net economic effect for the UK economy. The UK's international education strategy aims to increase the number of overseas students in the country to at least 600,000 by 2030 and the value of education exports to £35 billion.

International students represent major growth opportunity

According to HEPI, Dr Gavan Conlon, Partner at London Economics, the UK economy has never faced larger long-term challenges than it does now, following Brexit and the pandemic. International students represent a major growth opportunity for the UK economy, built on a world-class higher education industry. He also urged the UK government to make every effort to expand this "important export market."

Image: Unsplash