Iran Claims To Successfully Test-launched Ballistic Missile With Potential 2,000-km Range

Iran has successfully launched a 2,000km-range (1,243m) ballistic missile, according to the country's state media - two days after the chief of Israel's armed forces raised the prospect of "action" against Tehran over its nuclear programme. “One of the prominent characteristics of this missile is its ability to evade radar detection and penetrate enemy air defence systems, thanks to its low radar signature,” said Defense Minister Gen. Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, reported AP. Further, he added, “This missile has the capability to utilize various warheads for different missions.”

Iran, which has one of the largest missile programmes in the Middle East, claims that its missiles can reach the regional bases of Israel and the United States, its two main regional adversaries.

The Islamic Republic has stated it will advance its "defensive" missile technology despite criticism from the US and Europe.



Isreal and France are concerned about the missile launch by Iran, why?

While talking about the new ballistic missile that has been unveiled recently, the Tehran officials said that they would be developing its "defensive" missile programme, even after facing opposition from the US and European countries. According to Iran's defence minister, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

Isreal, which has not been recognised by the Islamic Republic, has viewed Iran as an 'existential threat'. Whereas, France has shared its concerns over Iran's recent test-firing of a ballistic missile and also cited it as a violation of the UN Security Council resolution that supports the 2015 nuclear deal.

The spokeswoman for the French Foreign Ministry, Anne-Claire Legendre has expressed discomfort during a Paris briefing, citing the "continuing escalation of Iran's nuclear program" as a reason for concern.

Meanwhile, It is to be noted that the footage of an upgraded version of Iran's Khorramshahr 4 ballistic missile has been broadcasted on state TV. "Our message to Iran's enemies is that we will defend the country and its achievements. Our message to our friends is that we want to help regional stability, said Iran's General"

The new ballistic missile has a range of 1,243 miles (2,000km) that can carry a 1,500kg (3,300lb) warhead, as per Iran media reports. According to the IRNA, the missile has been named Kheibar, which is a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam.

Further, Iranian officials have claimed that this ballistic missile would be an important deterrent as well as a retaliatory force against the US, Israel and other potential regional adversaries. Meanwhile, Isreal and France have shared their concerns regarding the new military development in Iran.