Iran Is 'torturing' Dual National Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe In 'most Abusive' Way: UK

The United Kingdom on May 2 has said that Iran’s treatment of the detained dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe amounts to “torture” after she was convicted anew and banned from leaving the Islamic Republic. In an interview with BBC, British Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said that Nazanin is held “unlawfully” and termed her treatment in Iran as “most abusive.” The British-Iranian citizens has been held in Iran since 2016 and in late April she was sentenced to a year’s imprisonment along with authorities imposing a ban on her from leaving the country for a further 12 months.

“Nazanin is held unlawfully in my view as a matter of international law, I think she’s being treated in the most abusive, tortuous way,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a televised interview

“I think it amounts to torture the way she’s being treated, and there is a very clear, unequivocal obligation on the Iranians to release her,” he said.

Nazanin’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe has argued that she is being held hostage as a pawn in a diplomatic tiff but Raab said in the same interview that “it’s very difficult to argue against that characterization.” The UK Foreign Secretary also said, “It is clear that she is subjected to a cat and mouse game that the Iranians, or certainly part of the Iranian system, engage with and they try and use her for leverage on the UK.”

Iran-UK row on debt

Richard has linked his wife’s treatment in Iran to a British debt four decades old for army tanks paid for by the shah of Iran. Talking about the charges that emerged in March, Richard has said, “The charges are not particularly relevant since the point of reviving this case again last week was simply to hold Nazanin for leverage as negotiations with the UK has intensified.” The UK-Iran dispute that dates back to 40 years ago is over a debt of around 400 million pounds ($530 million) owed to Tehran by London.

Before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the late Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi paid the sum for Chieftain tanks that were never delivered. Meanwhile, Nazanin, 42, was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government. The charge has been denied by her. Throughout the years, her detention in Iran has sparked global outrage and questions on Iran’s human rights record while further deteriorating ties between Britain and Iran.

Image credits: AP