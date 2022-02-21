Ireland Govt Urged By Charity Organisation To Address Family Homelessness

The Children’s Rights Alliance, a charity organisation in Dublin, Ireland, has recently urged the government to act quickly to address family homelessness. According to the Independent, there were nearly 1,077 families facing homelessness, with 2,451 homeless children in December 2021. At least one in every four youngsters living in Dublin's emergency housing by the end of the year had been living there for over two years.

According to the organisation, more measures are needed to combat child and family homelessness, especially for Traveling families, households with impairments, as well as individuals exiting Direct Provision.

The Children’s Rights Alliance, in its Report Card 2022, further stated that lessons that are learnt from the COVID-19 outbreak must be a priority this year. The most recent assessment report of the organisation has given the government a grade based on how far it has progressed in fulfilling its pledges to children and young people in its ‘Programme For Government’.

Experts remark on family homelessness

Tanya Ward, chief executive of the Children's Rights Alliance, said at the report's publication, “Over the past two years, children and young people have been forced to adapt to a different way of life, and now we are asking them to go back to the way things were before,” Independent reported.

Ward went in to say that they have witnessed a significant fall in the number of families with children facing homelessness during the outbreak, but that figure has started to climb back in 2021. Referring to the situation, she added, “There is a strong appetite now after the challenges of COVID-19 to change things for the better; we should be building on what worked well rather than simply returning to the way things were before.”

Furthermore, the chief executive revealed that even though the government's new ‘Housing For All Strategy’, which was published in 2021 includes the target to end homelessness by 2030 as well as key initiatives, there is still requirement to incorporate extra measures to ramp up efforts to address child and family homelessness. As a consequence, according to Ward, the Government receives an 'E' in this category, down from a 'C' last year, Independent reported.

When it comes to mental health services, Mark Smyth, the former president of the Psychological Society of Ireland, argued that there is a slew of options available to close the "glaring gaps." He noted that children, as well as young individuals, have a right to age-appropriate, safe healthcare, and the deplorable reality that 25 young people were housed in adult wards in 2021 remains to be intolerable.

Smyth also said that for many years, the strains on Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) have been plainly obvious, and they are all acutely aware of the alarming concerns that have lately surfaced in South Kerry CAMHS, Irish Times reported.

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative Image)