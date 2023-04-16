Is King Charles III Richer Than The Late Queen? The Enormous Fortune Of Monarch Revealed

As the British royal family inches closer to the historic coronation of King Charles III, the massive fortune of the new British monarch was revealed on Sunday. With a net worth of 600 million pounds, King Charles III has accumulated double the wealth of his mother late Queen Elizabeth II, as per The Sunday Times Rich List. The British monarch took over the throne after the death of his mother in September last year. According to the Daily Mail, before Her Majesty passed away, she had been estimated to be in possession of 370 million pounds.

As per the report by the British news outlet, Charles carefully saved his profits, during his time as the erstwhile Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cornwall. The king became even more frugal after he gave away 17 million pounds in the divorce settlement to his ex-wife and former Princess of Wales -- Princess Diana. The royal experts believed that the king at this moment decided to focus on his finances. If the new estimation is to be believed, the late Queen’s oldest son is richer than famous British personalities like Elton John and David Beckham's family.

Did Camilla bring something to the table?

The former royal financial adviser told Times UK that the divorce settlement made him more frugal. “He became prudent at tucking away some money from the Duchy after that wipeout,” the advisor told the news outlet. “We're not talking vast sums here — several tens of millions, no more,” the royal advisor further added while touching upon the speculations that Charles's wife and Queen Consort Camilla brought a good deal of money. "There have been suggestions that Camilla brought a good deal of money into their relationship — but that's really not correct."

The UK King himself touched upon his habit of not throwing money at unnecessary things. In an interview with Vogue magazine in 2020, the king talked about his habit of not throwing anything away. “I'm one of those people who hate throwing anything away. Hence, I'd rather have them maintained, even patched if necessary than to abandon them. The difficulty is, as you get older, you tend to change shape, and it's not so easy to fit into the clothes. I can't bear any waste, including food waste; I'd much rather find another use,” he told the British fashion magazine. “Which is why I've been going on for so long about the need for a circular economy, rather than a linear one where you just make, take and throw away – which is a tragedy, because inevitably we over-exploit natural resources that are rapidly depleting,” he added. According to The Daily Mail, before Charles became the king, he earned £15 million and £23 million in personal income as he was the then owner of the Duchy Cornwall estate. The luxurious estate was forwarded to Prince William, the Prince of Wales.