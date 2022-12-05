Is Labour Party Planning To Replace House Of Lords? This Is What Keir Starmer Has To Say

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer is all geared up with the reforms he wishes to implement if he becomes the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. One such thing that the Labour Party leader is eying is to abolish Britain’s second chamber, the House of Lords. On Monday, Sky News reported that Starmer has pledged to get rid of the House of Lords in his very first term if he gets elected as the Prime Minister of Britain.

In an interview with Sky News, when Starmer was asked whether he intends to “replace House of Lords,” the Labour Party leader gave his confirmation on the idea. He said, “Yes, we do want to abolish the House of Lords. I don’t think anybody could defend the House of Lords, it’s one of the recommendations.”

The recommendation Starmer was talking about was part of a report presented by the Labour Party’s commission on the “UK’s Future”. The commission which is headed by former British PM Gordon Brown lays out a blueprint for what the Labour Party call a “New Britain”.

Speaking further on the recommendations, Keir Starmer told Sky News, “What we're going to do after today is now consult on those recommendations, test them, and in particular, look at how can they be implemented."

When asked again whether Starmer is eying to abolish the House of Lords in his very first term, he reiterated, “Yes I do.” He then went on to add, “What I asked when I asked Gordon Brown to set up the commission to do this, I said what I want is recommendations that are capable of being implemented in the first term. We're going to get one shot at fixing our economy and fixing our politics and I want to make sure we get it exactly right."

Tories urge Starmer to be cautious over the ‘Big Bang Reform’

On Monday, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Keir Starmer unveiled the 40-point plan in a joint press conference in Leeds. Launching the recommendations, the former Prime Minister claimed that the work the Labour Party is proposing is “the biggest transfer of power out of Westminster and Whitehall that the UK has seen.”

Starmer then went on to tell the gathering, “You are being held back. Held by a system that hoards power in Westminster.” While the proposal includes recommendations like an increase in devolution of power and banning second jobs for MPs, the proposal to replace the UK’s second chamber, The House of Lords with an elected body has managed to garner maximum eyeballs. The said proposal also attracted the ruling Conservative Party’s attention as well.

Commenting on Brown’s new proposal, Conservative Party leader Lord Norton urged Starmer to maintain caution with such reforms. He told Times Radio, "One has to be wary of some Big Bang reform, grand reform, which often takes the form of displacement activity - the nation's got problems, people must come up with constitutional reform because it's a fairly simple, straightforward proposal, rather than actually getting down to the real issues.” The Labour Party, which lost its hold in the UK following the 2008 recession, is eying to form a government after winning the 2025 UK general elections.