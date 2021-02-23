'Is That A Parcel Or...': Mother Surprises Shopaholic Son On His Birthday, See Pictures

Nina Evans Willams from the United Kingdom has surprised her son with a unique idea. Nina, a professional cake baker designed a special cake for her shopaholic son Kane, who turned 24 earlier this month as she baked a chocolate cake that exactly looked like an Amazon parcel. Nina has shared pictures of the unique cake on Instagram and netizens are unable to believe that this is actually a cake.

Delivery box cake

Nina Evans Willams designed the cake for her son's 24th birthday and it looks exactly like an amazon parcel. While posting the pictures, Nina wrote, "THIS IS CAKE, NOT an Amazon box! My son's surprise birthday cake! Happy 24th birthday Kaney!". She whipped up the cardboard like confection and served it on a "concrete" slab, reported Fox News Network quoting news agency South West News Service. Nina told that her son is a shopaholic and she tricked him into believing his birthday cake as online delivery. It took her a whole to bake this four-layer cake. She did the icing and decorations the next day.

Netizens find it unreal

Since being shared, the post has gone viral and garnered tons of comments from netizens. Netizens have commented all things nice are praising her baking skills. One user commented, "That’s so clever." Another individual commented, "Wow i thought it was a box!!!". Another person commented, "Omg! Brilliant just brilliant!". Another user commented, "Absolutely amazing. Never saw an Amazon box look that good!". Another user commented, "Wow so real." Another individual commented, "This is impeccable! Amazing job." Another user commented, "Just LOOK at her astounding skills." Another person commented, "Everyone is talking about how realistic it looks but look how moist that cake looks on the inside! It looks like perfection!!".

