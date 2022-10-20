Is The UK Now Ready For Rishi Sunak After Liz Truss Resigns As PM? Here Are The Contenders

On Thursday, October 20, Liz Truss became the shortest-serving leader in British history after calling an end to her troubled 44-day stint as Prime Minister. Her tenure as the UK PM saw her crash the markets, lose two key ministers, and shed the confidence of almost all her own MPs.

This comes after her economic programme sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.

During the media address, Truss stated that she would remain as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen, which would happen within a week, she added. Truss said the Conservative party she heads would hold a leadership election, to be completed within a week.

"I am resigning as the leader of the Conservative party. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen", said Liz Truss.

Here are the main contenders who could take over from Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak

The 42-year-old Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak ran against Truss in the Conservative leadership election this summer. Liz Truss beat the former Treasury Chief by a massive 20,297 votes. She secured 81,326 votes while Rishi Sunak secured 60,399 votes.

In the early rounds of the recent leadership contest, Sunak garnered the support of the largest number of Tory lawmakers. On Tuesday, a British International Internet-based market research and data analytics firm -- YouGov poll found that Rishi Sunak has the best ratings of the touted alternatives to Truss.

Kemi Badenoch

Former banker Kemi Badenoch joined the UK parliament in 2017. Badenoch was given several junior ministerial roles in Boris Johnson’s government.

Kemi Badenoch bagged 59 votes and dropped out as the last-placed candidate. Born in south London’s Wimbledon suburb to Nigerian parents, the 42-year-old Kemi Badenoch grew up in Nigeria and the United States. At the age of 16, Bedenoch worked at a McDonald’s branch while studying and then went on to pursue computer engineering at the University of Sussex.

In 2017, Badenoch was elected as an MP from Saffron Walden in Sussex. In her maiden speech in the House of Commons, she described herself as “to all intents and purposes a first-generation immigrant”.

Boris Johnson

The former Prime Minister has been quiet since his exit from No 10 but speculation has swirled that he would attempt an eventual comeback, though he'd have hoped for more time before mounting it.

Boris Johnson was ousted only three months ago on the back of continuing anger over parties held in Downing Street during the pandemic. Tuesday’s YouGov poll showed the 58-year-old is far more popular than Truss. The former Prime Minister remains popular with a section of Conservative MPs.

Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt was named as one of the front-runners to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader following his resignation on July 7. The former Defence and Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt was a strong Brexit supporter and a key figure in the 2016 “Leave" campaign.

She held roles within the Conservative Party under party leaders John Major and William Hague and also worked for George W. Bush's presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2004. She also played an important role as Minister for Women and Equalities from 2018 to 2019.

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has been a candidate in the Tories’ past two leadership contests. He lost in the final run-off in 2019 to Johnson and finished in last place in the first ballot of MPs this year. He was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer on 14 October 2022.

Jeremy served as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from 8 January 2018 to 9 July 2018 and was first appointed Secretary of State for Health in September 2012.