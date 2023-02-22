ISIS Bride 'Shamima Begum' Loses Legal Fight In Restoring British Citizenship In UK Court

ISIS bride Shamima Begum, will not be permitted to enter Britain again or have her British citizenship reinstated, a judge has ruled. She was nine months pregnant when she was discovered in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019, and the then-home secretary Sajid Javid decided to remove her British citizenship on the grounds of national security. She lost her court challenge to that decision.

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) received her appeal against the Home Office's decision, but Justice Robert Jay dismissed it this morning (February 22). She is now stranded in a camp in northern Syria as a result of today's ruling, which prevents her from travelling back to the UK.

The tribunal found "credible suspicion" that Begum had been trafficked to Syria for sexual exploitation and "arguable breaches of duty" by state entities in failing to prevent her from leaving the UK, but it ruled that neither of those things prevented the removal of her British citizenship.

Justice Jay said, "The commission concluded that there was a credible suspicion that Ms Begum had been trafficked to Syria within the meaning of relevant international legal instruments. Essentially, and from the perspective of those responsible for the trafficking, the motive for bringing her to Syria was sexual exploitation to which, as a child, she could not give a valid consent."

The battle is "far from over," says Begum's lawyers

Justice Jay further said, "The commission also concluded that there were arguable breaches of duty on the part of various state bodies in permitting Ms Begum to leave the country as she did and eventually cross the border from Turkey into Syria."

Following the ruling, her attorneys stated that they will appeal the ruling and that her battle was "far from over." In a statement, Gareth Pierce and Daniel Furner, from Birnberg Pierce Solicitors, said: "The outcome is that there is now no protection for a British child trafficked out of the UK if the Home Secretary invokes national security. Regrettably, this is a lost opportunity to put into reverse a profound mistake and a continuing injustice."

The statment further goes on to say, "Ms Begum remains in unlawful, arbitrary and indefinite detention without trial in a Syrian camp. Every possible avenue to challenge this decision will be urgently pursued. In our view, that demands the Secretary of State must carefully review the original decision in light of the commission's troubling findings." They have requested that Suella Braverman, the home secretary, to have the "courage" to re-examine the circumstances of the case.

She and two other schoolgirls travelled from Bethnal Green in east London through Turkey and into IS-held territory in 2015 at the age of 15. In a short span of time after her discovery in the Syrian refugee camp, her British citizenship was stripped due to national security concerns. Since then, she has been engaged in a legal dispute with the government in an effort to have her citizenship reinstated.