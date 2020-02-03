ISIS Claims Responsibility For London Streatham Knife Attacker

The Islamic State has claimed the responsibility of the London terror attack of February 2 where a man stabbed two people at Streatham High Road. ISIS' Amaq news agency released a statement without evidence that Sudesh Amman, the man identified for stabbing on Sunday and who was later shot dead by the Metropolitan London Police, was the 'fighter of Islamic State'.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D'Orsi had previously confirmed that the 20-year-old suspect, who had been serving a sentence on terror charges, was recently released from prison. D'Orsi had also quickly declared the entire incident to be 'Islamist-related.'

According to news agency, the ISIS statement said, “The perpetrator of the attack in Streatham district in south London yesterday is a fighter of Islamic State, and carried out the attack in response to calls to attack the citizens of coalition countries.”

Read - Belgium: Police Shoot Woman Who Stabbed Two People Just Minutes After London Attack

Amman was later killed by the armed officers in London around 2 pm (local time) after two people were stabbed including one in critical condition. London's Metropolitan Police had said that a device was found strapped to the perpetrator's body which was later determined as fake.

“Armed officers, who were part of a proactive counter-terrorism surveillance operation and were following the suspect on foot, were in immediate attendance and shot a male suspect dead at the scene,” said D'Orsi.

Read - London Police Name Man Shot Shot After Stabbings

Victims of the terror attack

The victims of the London terror attack included a man and a woman, who were provided initial first aid by the officers present at the scene and later admitted in south London hospitals. The man, who was initially considered to be in a life-threatening condition, is out of danger. The woman had sustained minor injuries and has already been discharged from the hospital.

“I would like to reiterate our pleas for common sense and restraint in circulating pictures and videos of this incident – including images of the officers involved and of the victims



We ask public to continue to remain vigilant and report any concerns they have to police” — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

Apart from the two victims of the stabbing incident, another woman got injured, believed to have been caused by glass after police open fire at the suspect. According to the police, the woman is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. Metropolitan Police Service previously mentioned that they were confident that it was an isolated incident that has been since contained and Counter-Terrorism Command was investigating it.

Read - London: Streatham Knife Attacker Identified By Cops, Was Released From Jail Days Ago

Read - King Charles I Vest Worn On His Execution Day To Be Displayed At London Museum

(With Agency inputs)