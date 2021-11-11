Israel Ambassador To UK Faces Protest; 'LSE For Palestine' Wing Claims Responsibility

The Ambassador of Israel to the United Kingdom, Tzipi Hotovely, faced a massive backlash at the London School of Economics (LSE) on Tuesday night, where Hotovely was invited to speak on 'A New Era in the Middle East' organised by the student debating society. The footage of the incident is widely circulating on social media platforms where the Israeli envoy is seen running out of the campus carrying flowers while the protesters in large numbers are heard chanting slogans like "Aren't you ashamed", "Go Back" and "Shame on you". The diplomat, who was part of the debate, remained unhurt amid the huge gathering of demonstrators as she was guarded by her bodyguards and the British police.

Meanwhile, a student wing named LSE for Palestine, who took the responsibility for organising the chaos released a statement saying, 'The protest was a tremendous demonstration of solidarity with Palestine.'

Official LSE for Palestine Statement on the Protest 09/11/21



There has been a lot of misinformation and misreporting. We hope this clears it up. pic.twitter.com/pdPmVusubg — LSE for Palestine (@LSEforPalestine) November 10, 2021

A proxy account by LSE for Palestine named LSE Class War on Instagram called for students to smash Hotovely's car window and even "storm the building," reported Albawaba. Meanwhile, many ministers in the British government criticised the incident and called for a strict investigation into the matter.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Secretary of the UK, Priti Patel, wrote, 'Disgusted by the treatment of the Israeli Ambassador at the LSE last night. Antisemitism has no place in our universities or in our country.' Patel further added that she had been in touch with Hotovely since the incident happened. 'I will continue to do everything possible to keep the Jewish community safe from intimidation, harassment, and abuse,' she added.

Good morning!



LSE students force out Israeli regime ambassador Tzipi Hotovely from their campus. There should be no platform for representatives of apartheid regimes. #boycottapartheidisrael https://t.co/N9GjilqJrp — Dr. Yara Hawari د. يارا هواري (@yarahawari) November 10, 2021

COPS OFF CAMPUS



STUDENTS PROTESTING AGAINST WAR CRIMINAL NAKBA DENIER TZIPI HOTOVELY ASSAULTED BY POLICE pic.twitter.com/NyOybREozJ — LSE for Palestine (@LSEforPalestine) November 9, 2021

A large number of security officials gathered to escort the Israeli diplomat and prevent the protestors from advancing any further, but there are no arrests reported so far. The event was organised on the occasion of the 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht, when Sturmabteilung paramilitary forces, along with civilians, killed more than 90 Jews in Nazi Germany. During the event, Hotovely spoke for nearly 90 minutes, and her speech attracted some protests outside the campus, reported the BBC, citing the LSE.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 42-year-old Israeli diplomat has been a controversial figure. She succeeded Mark Regev as ambassador to the UK last year. Earlier, she described herself as a "religious right-winger" and had also rejected Palestinian claims to any part of the West Bank, Gaza, or East Jerusalem, claiming all of it as part of Israel.

Image: AP