Israel-Palestine Conflict: UK PM Calls For Both Sides To 'step Back And Show Restraint'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 12 weighed in on the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict and urged both sides to “step back” and “show restraint.” The British PM also said that the UK is “deeply concerned” by the growing violence and the civilian deaths while calling for urgent de-escalation. On Monday, among all the people who lost their lives to the conflict in Gaza, a 30-year-old Indian woman Soumya Santosh was also killed in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants. Several dozens of Palestinians have also been reportedly killed in Gaza following an intense exchange of airstrikes.

I am urging Israel and the Palestinians to step back from the brink and for both sides to show restraint. The UK is deeply concerned by the growing violence and civilian casualties and we want to see an urgent de-escalation of tensions. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 12, 2021

Earlier on May 11, the United States also expressed “serious concern” over the ongoing conflict and called for de-escalation from both sides touting the two-state solution. In a daily press briefing on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jan Psaki said that US President Joe Biden “has been briefed daily on developments in Jerusalem and Gaza. He just received another update before I came out here from the National Security Advisor.”

"Since last week, he has directed his team to engage intensively with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials, as well as leaders throughout the Middle East. His team is communicating a clear and consistent message in support of de-escalation, and that is our primary focus," she added.

Israel-Palestine conflict explained

The latest escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict is the outcome of months of rising tensions even though it has been in place for several decades. While the conflict is nearly 100-years-old, tensions are usually high between Israel and Palestinians that live in East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank. While Gaza is ruled by a Palestinian militant group called Hamas that has retaliated to Israel several times, Israel and Egypt have a stronghold on Gaza borders that prohibit entry of weapons to Hamas.

Thins drastically escalated since the start of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan in mid-April this year with nightly clashed between Israeli police and Palestinians that have now turned into a more dramatic and fatal airstrike exchange. The threatened eviction of some Palestinian families living in East Jerusalem has also fueled the rising anger among Palestinians. Even though civilians and militant casualties have continued to rise, there are a number of issues that still keep Israel and Palestine at odds including the fate of Palestinian refugees, Jewish settlements in the occupied West bank among others.

Image credits: AP