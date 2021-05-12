Israel-Palestine Conflict: What Is Iron Dome System And How Does It Intercept Rockets?

Amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Palestinians in Jerusalem, the Israeli Army on May 12 claimed that over 1,050 rockets and mortar shells have been fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel since fresh violence broke out. In what is termed as the 'heaviest Aerial Exchanges’ since 2014 War, at least 43 people have been killed so far. With no endgame in sight, the devastating 50-day conflict continues with rockets piercing through the skies.

Israel has put to task its most famous dome system to strike down the rockets fired from the other side and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman said the Iron Dome air defence system had an interception rate between 85 and 90 per cent of rockets heading toward populated areas. IDF also released a video of its Iron Dome system filling the sky with interceptors as rocket attacks continue. On May 12, Israel unleashed dozens of airstrikes in a matter of a few minutes reportedly targetting police and various security installations. Multiple top Hamas commanders were killed in several simultaneous airstrikes in the Gaza Strip as a heavy barrage of rockets from Gaza continued to pummel cities in southern Israel.

In another tweet, Israel said: "It's been a difficult night for us, exhausted after spending hours in bomb shelters, but waking up to so many messages of support from you guys helps." Further, it said that "We have been here for 3,000 years and we're here to stay. Terrorists trying to plunge the region into violence and darkness will never prevail."

Dozens of rockets fired from Gaza are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system over the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

What is Israel Dome system?

A short-range air-defence system, Israel's Iron Dome was designed to intercept rockets, artillery, and mortars and has been in use since 2011. As the system has a reported success rate of more than 90%, it is considered a very effective system. However, it must be noted that some rockets have made it through and resulted in deaths since it is not impenetrable.

The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepts rockets over southern Israel:

The air defense system was developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. Two separate systems, known as David’s Sling and Arrow, are designed for medium- and long-range threats, including planes, drones, rockets and missiles. The system uses a system of radar and analysis to determine whether an incoming rocket is a threat. It only fires an interceptor if the incoming rocket may hit populated area or important infrastructure.

What led to Israel-Palestine clashes?

Earlier last month, a slew of planned protests broke out in Israel after locals took to the streets demanding more Jewish settlements in east Jerusalem. During the protests, Hamas' flags were raised inside the Al Aqsa Mosque, the third most holy site for people of the Islam faith. As police tried to control the crowds, violence broke out and tear gas was fired injuring several protestors. With alleged use of excessive use, the mosque was evacuated and demonstrators were arrested. As a retaliation to the evacuation, Hamas fired over 150 missiles and Israel retaliated effectively.

While there have been losses on both sides, the majority of the casualties have been on the Palestinian side, and the dead include both combatants and civilians. Gazans reported their homes shaking and the sky lighting up with Israeli attacks, outgoing rockets and Israeli air defence missiles intercepting them. World leaders have been asking both sides to show restraint and avoid violence but the Israeli PM vowed more attacks to bring 'total, long-term quiet' before any truce.