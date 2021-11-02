Israel PM Pulls Up COP26 Organizers Over Lack Of Wheelchair Access; Ramp Installed Later

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday, 2 November reportedly warned the organisers at United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference, COP26 to fix the matter involving the minister's wheelchair to the main venue of the event in Glasgow or he would cancel his appearance. While the Israeli energy minister, who uses a wheelchair, was allowed to attend the global climate summit on Tuesday, she was denied entry on Monday which was also the first day of COP26.

Israel's Energy Minister, Karine Elharrar attended the Tuesday proceedings at COP26 following the sharply worded threat by Bennett as the minister was unable to attend the event on Monday. According to a CNN report, she uses a wheelchair as she suffers from muscular dystrophy and arrived in Scotland alongside Bennett. Reportedly, the official travelling with Israeli PM’s delegation in the European country, revealed that the officials had spent two hours trying to get Elharrar into COP26 but “due to it not being fully wheelchair accessible, the efforts were unsuccessful and the Minister could not enter" on 1 November.

"A formal complaint was issued from the Prime Minister's Office to COP organizers on the matter. Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett has said that if Minister Karine Elharar can't get in tomorrow, he won't be attending," the statement reportedly added.

Following harsh criticism directed towards COP26 organisers, the Israeli energy minister arrived at the climate summit alongside Bennett using a ramp to enter the building, reported AP citing footage sent by Bennett’s office. Israel PM said, “Tomorrow the exact same thing will be here,” he said, gesturing toward the accessible entrance. “It’s very important, so is the message” it sends. The entire incident was denounced as an embarrassment to organisers of the high-profile event which was attended by at least 120 world leaders.

Why was she denied entry?

Elharrar’s spokesperson Shaked Eliyahu said that even though the conference organisers were aware that the Israeli energy minister uses a wheelchair and required an accessible entrance, the lawmaker’s car was kept from approaching for at least two hours. After the waiting period, she was offered a ride on a shuttle that was not wheelchair accessible. Following the incident, Environment Secretary George Eustice told BBC radio on Tuesday, “We deeply regret that incident...What would normally happen in this situation is that Israel would have communicated that they had that particular need for their minister.”

“There was obviously something that went wrong in this instance and they weren’t aware of that and so they hadn’t made the right provisions at the particular entrance she was coming to,” he added. After the incident, even Elharrar wrote on Twitter that “it’s sad that the UN, which advances accessibility for people with disabilities, in 2021, doesn’t see to accessibility at its events.” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted that “It is impossible to safeguard our future and address the climate crisis, without first and foremost caring for people, including ensuring accessibility for people with disabilities.”

