In one of the disappointing incidents at COP26, Karine Elharrar, the Minister of Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources of Israel, was unable to take part in the United Nations' climate summit in Glasgow due to the conference not being handicap accessible. As per Mirror, Elharrar informed Israel's Channel 12 that she could not reach the summit premises since the only way to get there was to walk or take a shuttle that was not accessible by wheelchair. In addition, the Israeli minister’s staff informed the Times of Israel that she was waiting for two hours outside the COP summit venue in Glasgow before she was compelled to return to her hotel in Edinburgh, which is located 80 kilometres away.



Elharrar took Twitter to express her dismay and hoped a solution would be found by the organisers by Tuesday. She tweeted: “I came to COP26 to meet my counterparts in the world and advance our joint struggle against the climate crisis.” She added that it is disappointing that the United Nations, which advocates accessibility for individuals with disabilities, does not consider availability for its own events in 2021.

Several ministers including the Israeli PM expressed displeasure about the incident

According to the BBC, a member of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's delegation stated that they had already filed a formal complaint to the event organisers. Furthermore, PM Bennett suggested he would not show up on Tuesday if minister Elharrar could not get to the summit, as per the official.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, said in tweet conveyed his "deeply and sincerely" apology to the minister and stated, "We want a COP Summit that is welcoming and inclusive to everyone".

Expressing similar regret, UK foreign office minister, James Cleverly, said he was very disappointed and irritated by the fact that Elharrar was unable to attend the conference. He added, “The COP venue is designed to be accessible for all. I have spoken to the Minister about this and I look forward to meeting her tomorrow.”

I am deeply disappointed and frustrated that Minister @KElharrar could not access COP today.



Prime Minister Bennett informed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the event, according to an official in the Israeli PM's team, and Johnson has invited Elharrar to a meeting between the two Prime Ministers on Tuesday.

