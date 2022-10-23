Italy's New Foreign Minister Makes Phone Call To Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba After Appointment

Antonio Tajani, Italy’s newly appointed foreign minister and deputy PM, kickstarted his political term by holding talks over the phone with his Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, Sputnik News reported on Sunday. This comes just a day after Brothers of Italy party head Giorgia Meloni was sworn in on Saturday as Italy’s first female Prime Minister.

"My first phone call upon entering the @ItalyMFA_int was to Ukrainian Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba. I reaffirmed Italy's full support to Ukraine in defense of freedom and against Russian invasion. There will be no peace without justice. And justice means Ukraine's independence," Tajani wrote on his social media handles on Saturday.

The newly appointed foreign minister belongs to Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, which has actively expressed support for Ukraine amid the country’s ongoing war with Russia. Earlier in September, party head Giorgia Meloni assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he could count on the Brothers of Italy for support.

"Dear President Zelenskyy, you know that you can count on our loyal support for the cause of freedom of Ukrainian people. Stay strong and keep your faith steadfast!," Meloni wrote after Zelenskyy congratulated her for winning the election.

“Congratulations to @GiorgiaMeloni and his party on winning the election. We appreciate Italy's continued support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. We are counting on a fruitful collaboration with the new Italian government,” Zelenskyy had said.

Giorgia Meloni becomes Italy's first female PM

Meloni has been vocal about leading a government that will be pro-NATO and pro-Europe. Earlier this week, she said that “Italy will never be the weak link of the West with us in government,” AP reported. “Italy, with its head high, is part of Europe and the (NATO) Atlantic alliance. Whoever doesn’t agree with this cornerstone cannot be part of the government, at the cost of not having a government,” she added.

Italy witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of its first female premier on Saturday, as 45-year-old Giorgia Meloni took the oath in front of the Italian President at the presidential palace. Meloni is the co-founder of Brothers of Italy, a far-right party that was established in 2012 by Meloni, Ignazio La Russa, and Guido Crosetto.