IT'S OFFICIAL! UK Has A New Monarch; King Charles III & Queen Camilla Formally Crowned

In what can only be described as an event that will be etched in history books all around the globe, the United Kingdom (UK) officially has a new monarch with King Charles III being crowned at a grand coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, England on Saturday (May 6, 2023). Along with King Charles, Queen Camilla was also coronated at the grand occasion.

The St. Edward's Crown was placed on Charles' head making him King Charles III of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms.

King Charles III succeeded his mother and the late Queen Elizabeth II for the throne. The former Prince Charles became heir apparent (next in line to the throne) at the age of three years old in 1952, and went on to become the longest-serving Prince of Wales in 2017. The Queen Consort Camilla has now been bestowed the title of Queen Camilla. At the age of 74, Charles is the oldest individual to be crowned monarch in British history.

King Charles III succeeded to the throne on September 8, 2022, upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch. Britain, world leaders, and royalty from across the globe arrived to celebrate the formal coronation of Britain’s 62nd monarch in London.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St. Edward's Crown upon Charles III's head, the most significant part of the coronation service.

As he prepared to do so, Welby said: "King of kings and Lord of lords, bless, we beseech thee, this Crown, and so sanctify thy servant, Charles, upon whose head this day thou dost place it for a sign of royal majesty, that he may be crowned with thy gracious favour and filled with abundant grace and all princely virtues; through him who liveth and reigneth supreme over all things, one God, world without end. Amen."

After crowning the King, Welby said: "God Save the King." Followed by the entire hall echoing the phrase used through centuries in the UK monarchy.

"God Save the King"

Following the anointment ceremony, King Charles III was handed several royal regalias, including the royal sword and the royal orb. Charles was also handed the Robe of Righteousness also known as the Robe of Estate. Lord Patel, the representative of the Hindu community handed the royal ring to the King.

The Dean of the Chapel Royal read the Gospel, which was followed by a sermon from the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"We are here to crown a King, and we crown a King to serve," he said. "What is given today is for the gain of all. For Jesus Christ announced a kingdom in which the poor and oppressed are freed from the chains of injustice," he added.