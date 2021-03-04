Jaishankar And UK's Raab Review Bilateral Cooperation, Discuss Regional & Global Issues

India's Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to his British counterpart Dominic Raab to discuss the progress in bilateral cooperation between the two countries. EAM Jaishankar took to his official Twitter handle to inform about the recent talk between him and Raab, adding the duo discussed regional and global issues, including those concerning the United Nations.

Read: UK’s Sonnenkrieg Division To Be 1st Right-wing Terrorist Group Listed In Australia: Report

Nice talking to UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Also discussed regional and UN issues. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 3, 2021

Read: England Ready To Host More Euro 2020 Games, Says UK Prime Minister

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he and Jaishankar discussed the international response to the COVID-19 pandemic. India is currently leading the world in distributing vaccines to low and middle-income countries. Raab said the two leaders also discussed the ongoing situation in Myanmar, where the military junta overthrew the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last month.

Today @DrSJaishankar and I discussed 🇬🇧-🇮🇳 cooperation in supporting the international response to #COVID19. We also discussed the situation in Myanmar, how we can strengthen the UK-India relationship, and the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit https://t.co/8lLZb3hsYV — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) March 3, 2021

Last year's visit

The recent phone call between the two foreign ministers is a follow-up on Dominic Raab's last year's visit to India, during which he had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for G7 Summit. The two sides had discussed a wide range of issues, including defence and maritime security to counter threats in the Western Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific region. India and the United Kingdom also agreed to take their trade partnership to next level by agreeing to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement in order to boost bilateral trade and investments, which already stands at almost £24 billion.

Read: Boris Johnson Reveals Plan To Host Euro 2020, Joint-bid For 2030 World Cup In The UK

During the four-day visit in December last year, Raab invited PM Modi to join the Group of Seven (G7) Summit as a guest, which will be held under the United Kingdom's presidency this year. India and the United Kingdom enjoy a great strategic and economic partnership with close people to people ties. The two leaders also discussed how to strengthen the UK-India relationship.

Read: UK Government Offers $4M For 2030 World Cup Bid With Ireland

