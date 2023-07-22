Jamaica’s PM Andrew Holness reiterated his pledge to abolish monarchy but assured that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be “welcomed” in the country. The Caribbean nations have already scheduled a referendum in 2024 to determine if the erstwhile colony will cut its ties with the British monarchy or not. In an interview with the Daily Express the Jamaican Prime Minister insisted that the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year was an ideal time to break away from the monarchy and became a republic.

“I think there was always a strong love and respect for the Queen in Jamaica. The appropriate time to do it would have been on a transition,” Holness told the British news outlet. “The truth is the recent polls have shown there is a tendency towards Jamaica becoming a republic. So over time, the position has evolved,” he added. When it comes to Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, the Jamaican PM made it clear that the two young royals are “always welcome to visit” the Commonwealth country. Last year, the royal couple faced major backlash on the Caribbean island after protestors claimed that the royals are benefiting from the "blood, tears and sweat" of slaves. While Jamaica is one of the eight Caribbean nations that continued to retain its historic ties with the monarchy, there have been growing calls for a constitutional change in all eight nations. Barbados was the last Caribbean nation to break away from the imperialistic body in November 2021.

What does the poll say?

According to Daily Express, a poll conducted in the month of May indicated that 49% of Jamaicans supported the country becoming a republic. The other 40 per cent voted in favour of retaining the ties with the monarchy while the other 11 per cent remained undecided. The 50-year-old Prime Minister hoped that the separation would happen by June this year. However, the whole ordeal was delayed over skepticism about the sort of president who will replace the king as the head of the state. Even Holness acknowledged that the process is not a linear one. “We would have wanted to be able to do this within a year but the process is not a linear one. So we are on the journey of public education. Then we will have a legislative element where we will table legislation which will have to sit in Parliament before it is passed for six months and then we will have to have a referendum,” he said. “We intended to have at least passed the legislation a year from when we announced the formation, the start, of our constitutional reform process. But that has obviously been elongated because we had to engage in a long period of public education and public consultation,” he added.

‘Time to say goodbye' but after an atonement

“Time has come. Jamaica in Jamaican hands. Time to say goodbye” said Marlene Malahoo Forte, Jamaica’s minister for legal and constitutional affairs, after King Charles III put on the St. Edward’s crown. However, calls for reparations and atonement for the atrocities committed by the colonisers still resonate throughout the country. According to The New York Times, the Caribbean nation was also represented in a letter to King Charles III in which campaigners from 12 Commonwealth nations urged the new king to apologise for the “horrific impacts” of Britain’s imperial past. However, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declined to apologize for the country’s role in the slave trade. “Trying to unpick our history is not the right way forward,” Sunak told the legislators in the British Parliament in April this year.

In his March visit, the then-Duke of Cambridge Prince William expressed “profound sorrow” for the atrocities of slavery. “Slavery was abhorrent and it never should have happened,” Prince William said. “I strongly agree with my father, the Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history,” he furthered. However, the condemnation fell short of an apology.