James O’Brien Asks Which EU Rules Should Be Changed, Listeners Leave Him Stunned

British Radio presenter James O’ Brien recently asked his listeners about the EU laws which should be dispensed, now that UK had exited European Union. On January 31 this year, Britain officially ceased from being a member of the European Union.

‘Relevant protections for bats’

On his show, O’Brien questioned the listeners after Sajid Javid, the Chancellor of the Exchequer revealed that he wanted UK citizens to name the regulations that should be removed to improve their lives. However, the audience had answers that left everybody stunned.

The first caller went on to rant about washing machine regulations and ‘the way they're written’ before claiming the country needs ‘relevant protections for bats’. A subsequent caller expressed his desire for employees to have longer working hours. Another caller proposed a hilarious demand. He suggested a return of the death penalty for people like Rose West, who is already dead.

Yet another caller, demanded bendy banana regulations, a claim that has been ‘rubbished from pillar to post for the last 20 years’ according to the presenter.

Meanwhile, the British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab visited Australia as a part of his first overseas trip since the UK officially left the European Union and met with Australian foreign secretary Marise Payne. As the current trade between UK and Australia was worth £18.3billion in 2019, Britain is now aiming an early trade deal with the island country while it still remains in an 11-month transition period with the EU.

Raab arrived in Australia on February 6 as a part of a four-country visit to the Asia-Pacific region and discussed the future trade and investment opportunities along with the scope of an early free trade deal. While British FM called the UK to be the 'natural partner' of Australia, Payne said her country is 'ready to seize the opportunity of the new era'.

