Jeff Bezos-backed Company To Build A '$400m Nuclear Fusion Demonstration Plant' In UK

Jeff Bezos-backed company on June 16 announced that it is set to build a large-scale nuclear fusion demonstration plant in Oxfordshire. Canada’s General Fusion in a statement on Wednesday that the new facility will be built at Culham which also houses the UK’s national fusion research programme. The company backed by Amazon founder is one of the leading private firms trying to transform the promise of fusion into a commercially viable energy source. The new facility will not generate power but as per the statement, it will be 70 per cent the size of a commercial reactor.

The venture is announced by General Fusion as it enters into a long-term commercial lease with the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA). The agreement has been announced after the construction of the facility at the Culham campus. Even though the commercial details were left out of the official release, the development, as per BBC is said to be around $400 million. Fusion is the process by which the Sun generate energy. Hence, developing a similar technology on earth is seen as a crucial step towards an environment-friendly energy source.

General Fusion said in a statement, “The UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and General Fusion have announced an agreement under which General Fusion will build and operate its Fusion Demonstration Plant (FDP) at UKAEA’s Culham Campus. General Fusion will enter into a long-term lease with UKAEA following construction of a new facility at Culham to host the FDP.”

“The FDP will demonstrate General Fusion’s proprietary Magnetized Target Fusion (MTF) technology, paving the way for the company’s subsequent commercial pilot plant. General Fusion will benefit from the cluster of fusion supply chain activities in the UK, centered on UKAEA’s globally recognized expertise and presence in the field,” it added.

UK science minister hails the ‘huge boost’

In a statement, Amanda Solloway, Science Minister for UK Government hailed the venture as a "huge boost". Solloway said, “This new plant by General Fusion is a huge boost for our plans to develop a fusion industry in the UK, and I’m thrilled that Culham will be home to such a cutting-edge and potentially transformative project. Fusion energy has great potential as a source of limitless, low-carbon energy, and today’s announcement is a clear vote of confidence in the region and the UK’s status as a global science superpower.”

IMAGE: Twitter/AP