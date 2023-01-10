Jimmy Lai's Lawyers Call For Meeting With UK PM Sunak Ahead Of His National Security Trial

Jimmy Lai, a media tycoon and pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong, is facing national security charges in the country, including colluding with foreign forces and sedition. Lai, who holds British citizenship, has been in detention for two years and was sentenced to an additional five years and nine months in December for breaking a lease agreement at his newspaper's headquarters. His supporters claim that the charges against him are politically motivated. Lai's international legal team has requested a meeting with the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, ahead of Lai's trial later this year. The team is seeking "potential ways to secure Mr Lai's release" and has described the case against him as "deeply concerning" and "emblematic", as per a report by BBC news.

In 2020, the Chinese government imposed a national security law on Hong Kong that has been criticized for being used to silence political opponents of Beijing. The law makes it easier to prosecute protesters and has reduced the city's autonomy, according to critics. Most of the political opposition in Hong Kong is now either in prison or has fled the territory. Lai's national security law case has been adjourned to September 2023 with a ruling over who is allowed to represent him pending. Lai had wanted British human rights lawyer Timothy Owen to represent him, but the Hong Kong government opposed this and the central Chinese government has ruled that Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee, has the power to bar foreign lawyers from national security trials. However, no final decision has yet been made.

Jimmy Lai's life

Jimmy Lai is a media tycoon and pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong who has spent much of his life fighting for political change in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Lai was born in Guangzhou, China in 1948, but fled to Hong Kong as a child during the Chinese Communist Revolution. He worked his way up from being a factory worker to becoming a successful businessman, eventually founding the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily in 1995.

For over 25 years, Apple Daily was seen as the only opposition newspaper in Hong Kong, providing a voice for those critical of the Chinese government. Lai has been a vocal advocate for democracy in Hong Kong and has often been targeted by the Chinese government for his activism. He has been arrested multiple times and has faced numerous charges, including fraud and violating Hong Kong's national security law. As of now, it is not clear if UK PM Rishi Sunak will meet him.