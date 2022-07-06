JK Rowling's Dig On UK PM Boris Johnson Amid Cabinet Exodus: 'Will Have More Dogs...'

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has reacted to the growing number of resignations in the United Kingdom Cabinet led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Two of Johnson's most senior Cabinet colleagues - Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid - resigned late Tuesday, claiming they had lost faith in Johnson's leadership, dealing the British PM a severe blow.

Their resignationations were followed by more MPs and Minister's quitting the Boris Johnson-led government.

Quipping on the state of the British government, Rowling stated that she will soon have more dogs than there are members of Cabinet. "I will shortly have more dogs than there are members of the cabinet," Rowling wrote on Twitter.

A netizen reacted to her statement claiming that 'Dogs' would run the country better, to which the British author reacted. "Since you mention it, neither have broken lockdown or appointed a serial groper to a senior government position. Could be their big break," she quipped.

Boris Johnson under pressure amid series of resignations from parliamentarians

It is important to mention here that the incumbent PM Boris Johnson won the floor test as the Conservative lawmakers voted 211-148 to back him. The floor test was on June 6. But even after winning the all-important no-confidence motion, Boris Johnson is under tremendous pressure as his own ministers are resigning from the Cabinet.

The change occurs as Johnson gets ready for PMQs and answers questions from senior MPs later on Wednesday. The resignations of Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have shaken Johnson's leadership.

Following a disagreement over Johnson's choice to name Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip earlier this year, they both quit on July 5. Pincher has been in the spotlight over several accusations of sexual assault.