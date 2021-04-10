Joe Biden And Former US President Barack Obama Pay Tribute To Prince Philip

United States President Joe Biden has offered condolences to the royal family and praised Prince Philip's service to humanity. Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have issued a statement on the passing away of Prince Philip. They have praised Prince Philip for dedicating himself for the people of the UK..

On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly. From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye — Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family. The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more. His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped. Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also expressed grief over the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Vice President Kamala Harris, in a statement, said, "His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, led a long, remarkable life - the hallmarks of which were loyalty and service". She said that Prince Philip had dedicated himself to the welfare of his family, his country and the commonwealth.

From his decorated service in the Royal Navy during World War II to his long marriage and partnership with Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, he dedicated himself fully to his family, his country, and the Commonwealth. Whether he was promoting environmentalism or the wellbeing of military families, he brought a profound sense of purpose to all he did,.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama remembered Prince Philip's life in their statement. Barack Obama took to his Twitter handle to convey condolences to the royal family. He wrote about His Royal Highness Prince Philip proving that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness, stating "Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family, and the British people."

Through his extraordinary example, His Royal Highness Prince Philip proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness — all in service of something greater. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family, and the British people. pic.twitter.com/qbH2ycbcaA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 9, 2021

