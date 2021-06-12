Joe Biden Breaks Royal Protocol At G7 Reception By Arriving After Queen

On June 11, US President Joe Biden had his maiden encounter with Britain’s monarch Queen Elizabeth II as US President at the G7 reception in Cornwall, South England. However, the American leader appeared to break one royal protocol as his 18 car convoy entered five minutes after the monarch had arrived. According to the royal protocols, all the guests are supposed to arrive at the venue prior to the arrival of her majesty.

While Biden seemed unaware of the regulation, the queen also let it forgo. Later pictures of the reception show the British monarch chatting with Joe and Jill Biden sans any grudges. With UK PM Boris Johnson aiming to rebuild transatlantic ties, forge new free trade agreements post-Brexit and quarantine free travel corridor as summer progresses, Buckingham Palace is leaving no stones unturned to woo the American leaders. The President and First Lady Dr Jill Biden are due at Windsor Castle on Sunday for tea.

The special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom is stronger than ever. Thank you for hosting me today, Prime Minister Johnson. pic.twitter.com/VTo9kEMhof — President Biden (@POTUS) June 10, 2021

Queen's quip

Known for her wit, the 95-year-old monarch took the opportunity to make a quip which left all the President and Prime Ministers in chuckles. Just as all the leaders gathered for the ceremonial photograph, the Queen asked, “are you supposed to be looking as if you're enjoying yourself?". Her hilarious remark left everybody amused, Mirror reported.

UK PM Boris Johnson, who was also in attendance empathically remarked “yes” as others continued to laugh. The British Monarchy has been involved in “soft diplomacy” as the global summit continues to draw the attention of the world. On Friday, seven leaders including UK PM Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian PM Mario Draghi, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga along with European Union Chief Ursula von der Leyen attended the open-air reception at one of the most popular attractions in the UK. Along with the reigning monarch herself, they were welcomed by Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join @G7 leaders at a #G7UK summit reception hosted by Prime Minister @BorisJohnson at the Eden Project. pic.twitter.com/eCIIpHZsbE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 11, 2021

Image: RoyalFamily/Twitter