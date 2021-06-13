Joe Biden Reaffirms Support For Tokyo Olympics To Japan’s Suga

US President Joe Biden, on June 12, reaffirmed his support for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics to Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, highlighting the necessity of imposing public health measures to ensure the safety of the athletes and others involved. In a later statement, the White House asserted that Biden “felt proud” of the American athletes who’ve trained for the summer games and would be “competing in best traditions of the Olympic spirit.” Biden and Suga, both of whom are in Cornwall, UK met on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

“President Biden affirmed his support for the Tokyo Olympic Games moving forward with all public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff and spectators,” the White House statement said.

In the addendum, the leaders discussed a wide range of issues including challenges in the Indo-Pacific and issues of North Korea, China, stability of the Taiwan strait, the COVID pandemic as well as devastating climate change. "President Biden affirmed his support for strengthening our alliance, extending U.S.-Japan cooperation to new areas like the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative and strengthening our shared ties with other allies and partners," White House readout stated.

Even as Japan faces an obliterating fourth wave of COVID, organisers of the Olympic games have asserted that the games would go as scheduled. Tokyo 2021 are set to commence on July 23 to August 8 in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 guidelines

As per the guidelines, the athletes will be tested for COVID-19 at least once every four days and those whose result returns positive will be barred from the competition, the rulebook said. The rulebook states that athletes will not be subject to quarantine on their arrival in Japan and permits them to access training camps before the commencement of the Olympics. The rulebook mandated the athletes to test negative for COVID-19 while boarding their flights to Japan and asked them to take another test upon their arrival. Further, athletes are restricted from visiting tourist spots, shops, restaurants or bars and are directed to wear masks at all times except while competing, training, eating, or resting.

Image: AP