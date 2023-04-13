Joe Biden Says 'feels Like Home' During Northern Ireland Tour, Meets UK PM Sunak: See Pics

Quick links:
On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden landed at Belfast International Airport to kickstart his trip to Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom. During his visit, the US President met UK PM Rishi Sunak.
On Wednesday, people gathered outside the Ulster University in Belfast, to greet the US President. Biden gave a keynote speech at the Northern Irish university.
Biden paid a visit to the region to celebrate the 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement. The historic agreement marked the end of the three-decade-long Northern Ireland conflict called "The Troubles".
On Wednesday, the 80-year-old US President delivered a keynote speech at Ulster University. Biden asserted that Northern Ireland should "not go back" to the violence that scarred it for years.
Biden was accompanied by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who can be seen talking to U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy III before POTUS gave his speech.
Ahead of Biden's visit UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived at RAF Aldergrove Airbase. Biden is making a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland to commemorate the 25th anniversary of GFA.
The US President sat down with the British Prime Minister on Wednesday in Belfast. The two leaders talked about how to bring political stability to the region.
On Wednesday, Biden clicked selfies with the audience at Ulster University after he gave a keynote speech at the University. The President can be seen with all smiles as he greeted the gathering.
Ahead of Biden's visit, the authorities made sure that proper security measures were in place. The police can be seen standing outside the hotel where POTUS eventually stayed in Belfast