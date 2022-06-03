As the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, began four days of celebration to mark her Platinum Jubilee, congratulatory messages poured in from world leaders as a tribute to Her Majesty. US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK PM Boris Johnson, and Pope Francis are among the global leaders who extended their greetings to the 96-years-old monarch on her historic milestone.

Taking to Twitter, Biden and the First Lady of the US (FLOTUS) Jill Biden in a video message said, "Jill and I wish Your Majesty a joyful Platinum Jubilee celebration. On behalf bot the United States, congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II on an unprecedented 70 years of service to the UK and Commonwealth and thank you for your friendship to the American people."

Jill and I wish Your Majesty a joyful Platinum Jubilee celebration. On behalf of the United States, congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II on an unprecedented 70 years of service to the UK and Commonwealth and thank you for your friendship to the American people. pic.twitter.com/mwaZSYBuhZ — President Biden (@POTUS) June 2, 2022

Meanwhile, elected for his second term as President of France, Macron, informed the Queen of the "deep affection" French people held for her. He hailed the Queen for her "unwavering" commitment towards Paris. In a video message, Macron said, "Madame, during the past 70 years, the President of the French Republic has relied on very few constants at the international level. Times have changed, Europe has evolved...through these transformations, your devotion to our alliance and our friendship has remained and helped build the trust that brought freedom and prosperity to our continent."

Pope Francis sends Telegram to Queen on her Platinum Jubilee

Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis opted for the traditional way to wish the Queen on her remarkable 70-year journey as a monarch. The pontiff sent a telegram to the Queen offering his good wishes, Vatican News reported. “On this joyful occasion of your Majesty’s birthday, and as you celebrate this Platinum Jubilee year, I send cordial greetings and good wishes, together with the renewed assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will bestow upon you, the members of the Royal Family and all the people of the national blessings of unity, prosperity and peace," the message read. Further, Pope Francis is donating a Cedar of Lebanon to the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative in recognition of the Queen's commitment to the care of God’s creation.

“As you celebrate this Platinum Jubilee year, I send cordial greetings and good wishes, together with the renewed assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will bestow upon you... blessings of unity, prosperity and peace.” - Pope Francis #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/1UiKPBCZDO — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) June 2, 2022

Apart from the aforementioned leaders, newly appointed Australian PM Anthony Albanese also praised the monarch's "reassuring constant." The PM lit a beacon in the sovereign's honour. "Tonight, along with 53 other nations, we light a beacon to give thanks to Her Majesty and send our warmest congratulations," he wrote in a tweet along with the pictures. UK PM Boris Johnson marked the Queen's 7 decades with a touch of Latin. "The whole country, Commonwealth, and world thank you for your unwavering duty and service. Vivat Regina Elizabetha!" Johnson wrote.

This week let us rejoice in celebrating the love, devotion and leadership of Her Majesty The Queen. #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/FuWHUF2eBN — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 29, 2022

Former US President Barack Obama and pro-Irish nationalist party leader Michelle O'Neil from North Ireland also extended hearty congratulations to the Queen. Surprisingly, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un too sent a letter of tribute to the Queen and the Britons on the Jubilee, the state television reported without further details. Separately, former British PMs Theresa May and John Mayor also hailed Queen for "steadfast in her selflessness...in her duty and commitment to her country."

