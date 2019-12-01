British PM Dismisses Calling Single Mothers, Working-class 'feckless'

After reports accused UK PM Boris Johnson of calling single mothers and the entire working class as "feckless" in a 1995 article, he has dismissed the allegations on November 29 saying the quotes were taken out of context. In the controversial article, Johnson described working-class men as "likely to be drunk, criminal, aimless, feckless and hopeless". After 25 years, a British tabloid has unearthed the article by flashing it on their front page with the headline, "What he really thinks". Johnson also mentioned of describing children of single mothers as "ill-raised, ignorant, aggressive and illegitimate". The British PM has a history of giving controversial statements in his articles. In 2018, he was criticized for writing that Muslim women in full-face veils looked like letterboxes, in defence of their right to wear what they want. The comment sparked the issue of Islamophobia in the Conservative party.

Johnson dismisses 1995 article

While speaking on a UK radio channel, the British Prime Minister clarified that the 25-year-old quotations have been culled from articles written before he was even in politics. He dismissed the accusations by saying that the words were "lifted out of context" and were an "absolute distortion" of what he believes. He further accused the Labour Party of plotting the article to shift attention away from its policy on Brexit. Johnson said that they are trying to distract from the reality that they have no plan to get Britain out of the European Union. He clarified that he doesn't wish to cause pain or hurt.

Labour chairman criticizes Johnson

The Conservative Party seems to lead in the elections due to happen next month as per opinion polls. The party would take several seats from Labour in the traditional working-class areas in northern and central England. Responding to the article, Labour chairman Ian Lavery called Johnson's statements "outrageous". He further accused Johnson of being "a man out of touch with reality and whose ignorance and hatred of working-class communities knows no bounds" in a statement to the media.

