Johnson Hopeful Of COVID-19 Vaccine By First Quarter Of 2021

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on October 31 said that the prospect of a potential COVID-19 vaccine by the first quarter of 2021 gives a reason for optimism that the spring will be better next year. Johnson said that he is optimistic about a better spring next year as the vaccine is expected to be available by then. Johnson was speaking at a press conference after he announced the latest set of restrictions to prevent the second wave of COVID-19 from intensifying in the country.

Lockdown in the UK

The British government on Saturday announced new lockdown measures, which will come into effect from November 5 and will remain in place until December 2. Johnson's office said, "whilst Christmas will inevitably be different this year, tough action now could mean families may be able to be together". The Prime Minister further highlighted the latest restrictions imposed in other European countries such as France, Germany, and Belgium to justify his decision.

Johnson announced that everyone must remain at home from November 5 onwards and they may only leave for a limited set of reasons, including medical purposes, education, job, for buying essential food items, and recreational activities. "Non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues will be closed. Click and collect services can continue and essential shops, including supermarkets, will remain open, so there is no need for anyone to stockpile. Pubs, bars, restaurants must close, except for takeaway and delivery services," said PM's office.

The Prime Minister on November 2 will update the UK parliament about his latest decision to reimpose restrictions and the MPs are set to vote on the measures on Wednesday. The decision to reimpose lockdown was taken keeping in mind the second wave of COVID-19 in the country which is expected to cause more deaths than the first wave of the viral disease.

