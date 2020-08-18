JPMorgan Hires Ex-UK Minister Sajid Javid Who Resigned After Fallout With Boris Johnson

JPMorgan, an investment bank and financial services holding company, has hired former British Finance Minister Sajid Javid as a senior adviser for the company headquartered in New York. Javid resigned in February after a fall out with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a cabinet reshuffle, which Rishi Sunak taking up his role. While Javid remains a Conservative lawmaker in the UK, he will be working as a member of JPMorgan’s advisory council for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

A bank spokesperson announced the hiring of Javid, saying the company looks forward to drawing upon his “in-depth understanding of the business and economic environment to help shape our client strategy across Europe". Javid worked in business and finance before being elected to Britain’s parliament and became a Vice President at Chase Manhattan Bank. He later moved to Deutsche Bank in London and left the company as a Senior Managing Director in 2009 to formally join politics as a Conservative leader and became a parliamentarian from Bromsgrove in 2010.

Saw Brexit deal through

Born to Pakistani parents, the British politician served the UK government as Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills from May 2015 until July 2016. Javid was also Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport from April 2014 to May 2015 and previously he was both the Economic and Financial Secretary to the Treasury. He was a member of the Work and Pensions Select Committee from June to November 2010. He remained Chancellor of the Exchequer for a crucial period, from July 24, 2019, to February 13, 2020, as the country was struggling to finalise a Brexit deal. The United Kingdom exited the European Union during his tenure and was in favour of even a no-deal Brexit if needed and was ready to draw on a ‘full armoury of economic policy’.

