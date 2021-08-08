Jude Walker, An 11-year-old Climate Activist Starts On A 320-km Journey On Foot

In order to raise awareness about climate change, an 11-year-old campaigner is walking 320 km from his home in Yorkshire to London. Jude Walker, from Hebden Bridge, is taking part in the challenge to raise awareness about a petition calling for a national carbon price. He began walking on July 25th and will complete the accomplishment by walking 10 kilometres per day until August 14th. While talking to UNILAD, he said that he wanted to bring attention to the need for a carbon tax.

He will be sleeping in the campervan with his mother, rather than staying in motels, to avoid being forced to isolate because of COVID-19. On his way to London, the 11-year-old will be accompanied by MPs Holly Lynch of Halifax and Ben Everitt of Milton Keynes, who will accompany him as he travels through their respective constituencies.

Greta Thunberg and Dara McAnulty are his inspiration

The 11-year-old also said that the government hasn't done enough for climate change in general, but especially not for a carbon tax and he would much rather have a complete carbon price. Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist, and Dara McAnulty, a teen environmental activist, have both inspired Jude. He added that Dara McAnulty's book called Diary of a Young Naturalist inspired him to appreciate nature and do something for it.

The challenge was Jude's idea

Sarah Courtney, his mother, said that he was determined for the challenge and that the entire family is very proud of him. She described him as very articulate, adding that the whole of this was his idea. Jude hopes that his efforts will help to increase support for the Zero Carbon Campaign's petition, which has over 47,000 signatures and was launched in February to urge the government to introduce carbon pollution levies.

According to Sky News, Hannah Dillon, director of the Zero Carbon Campaign said that they are genuinely blown away by Jude's support of their campaign. She further stated that at 11 years old, Jude understands the gravity of the climate and ecological crisis, as well as the urgent need to enact effective, economy-wide measures to solve it, better than most adults and that, she concluded by saying that he has a strong will and they are really proud of him.

Post- @carbontaxwalk/Instagram