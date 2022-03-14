Julian Assange, 50-year-old Wikileaks Founder To Marry Stella Moris In Belmarsh Prison

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will marry Stella Moris in UK’s Belmarsh prison on 23 March at 1 PM (local time). Assange, who is being held in London, is also fighting the United States’ attempt to extradite him on espionage charges. However, Moris announced on Twitter that Belmarsh has scheduled her wedding with Assange for Wednesday.

According to The Guardian, only four guests are allowed to their wedding. Moris, a lawyer, will wear a wedding dress designed by Vivienne Westwood. Westwood would also design a kilt for Assange, whose parents have links to Scotland. Moris and Assange met when the 50-year-old was living in London’s Ecuadorian embassy seeking political asylum. The couple, who have two children, will marry in the high-security jail nearly three years after the WikiLeaks founder was arrested.

The 38-year-old Moris is set to marry Assange just weeks before the third anniversary of WikiLeaks founder’s dramatic arrest in April 2019 when he was taken out of the Ecuadorian embassy in the capital. Since then, he has been held in a high-security jail and continues to tackle extradition to the US.

Assange wanted in US for espionage charges

In the United States, Assange is wanted over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and leak national defence information following WikiLeaks' publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. Assange has been denying any wrongdoing and has bagged support from across the world. He has also won the case from international human rights organisations and journalist groups.

The WikiLeaks founder is an Australian citizen and he was arrested in 2019 after spending at least six years in the Ecuadorian embassy. In January this year, the 50-year-old won the first stage of an appeal to fight extradition to the US. It is to note that under the Marriages Act 1983, prisoners are entitled to apply to be married in prison. Assange and Moris had registered to marry in November 2021. The couple has two sons, four-year-old Gabriel and two-year-old Max. Also, Assange has a 33-year-old son from his first wedding with Teresa Assange. The duo reportedly separated in 1999.

