Jailed WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange and his fiancée Stella Morris have filed a lawsuit against British Justice Secretary Dominic Raab accusing him of preventing their marriage, The Guardian reported on Monday. Alongside Raab, they’ve also accused Prison Chief Jenny Louise of denying them the basic human right. The couple, who has two children, said that they repeatedly demanded permission to hold their nuptials at the prison but have been denied.

In what is being termed as one of the biggest cases related to freedom of the press, the 48-year-old was arrested and sentenced in 2019. Assange, who is currently serving his sentence in Her Majesty’s Belmarsh Prison, is slapped with 18 charges in the United States including under the Espionage Act, for "conspiring" to gain access to US military secrets between January and May 2010. Notably, Washington had made repeated attempts for his extradition, however, it is yet to get approval from British Courts.

Taking to Twitter recently, Morris said,"“We are suing because creepy elements of the UK government are illegally blocking and delaying our marriage by effectively giving the US government veto power." “Our request to marry is now in the hands of the CPS [Crown Prosecution Service], which acts for the US in #Assangecase”.

Morris, a lawyer by profession further said that she and Assange have together begun legal proceedings against UK authorities. “They (British authorities) have erected a total barrier not only to marrying but even to beginning a statutory process to marry,” she was quoted as saying by The Gaurdian. Slandering the administration further, Morris said that this behaviour was “unfair, irrational and sinister.”

Julian and I are trying to get married, but what should be a straightforward process and a sacred right is being illegally interfered with by sinister elements of the state. Blocking us from exercising our basic right to a family life is harassment. It's illegal, and it's wrong. pic.twitter.com/z528269Zn1 — Stella Moris #FreeAssangeNOW (@StellaMoris1) November 7, 2021

Assange stripped of Ecuador citizenship

This comes as Assange was stripped of Ecuador citizenship. As per reports, Ecuador’s justice system formally informed the 50-year-old Australian of the nullity of his naturalisation in a letter in response to a claim filed by the South American country’s foreign ministry. Naturalisation is reconsidered when it is granted based on the concealment of relevant facts, false documents or fraud. Ecuadorian authorities have reportedly said that Assange’s naturalisation letter had several inconsistencies, different signatures along with the possible alteration of documents and unpaid fees among several other issues.

