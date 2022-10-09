Last Updated:

Julian Assange's Supporters Form Human Chain Outside UK Parliament; Demand His Release

Thousands of people gathered outside the Parliament in London and forming a human chain and raising their voices in support of the release of Julian Assange.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Julian Assange

Image: Twitter/@wikileaks/AP


Nearly four months after the British government ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face espionage charges, his wife has again accumulated support for the release of the Australian editor. On Saturday, she called people to gather outside the UK Parliament and stage a protest against the court's orders. This resulted in thousands of people gathering outside the Parliament in London and forming a human chain and raising their voices in support of the immediate release of the publisher. 

Notably, 51-year-old Assange has been battling in British courts for decades to avoid being sent to the United States. He faces at least 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse. During the court hearings, his legal team argued that their client is being charged and penalised for his political opinions. On the other hand, his wife, Stella Assange dubbed the prosecution "unlawful" and said his husband's condition was continuously deteriorating ever since he was lodged in jail. 
Meanwhile, in a statement released by WikiLeaks, it said Assange is filing his Perfected Grounds of Appeal before the High Court of Justice Administrative Court.

READ | Julian Assange 'did not commit any serious crime', avers Mexico Prez in letter to Biden

High Court judges will now decide whether Julian is given opportunity to put case against US: Assange's wife

According to the statement, the Perfected Grounds of Appeal contain the arguments on which Assange intends to challenge District Judge Vanessa Baraitser's decision of 4 January 2021, and introduces significant new evidence that has developed since that ruling. "Since the last ruling, overwhelming evidence has emerged proving that the United States prosecution against my husband is a criminal abuse. The High Court judges will now decide whether Julian is given the opportunity to put the case against the United States before the open court, and in full, at the appeal," his wife, Stella Assange, said. On the other hand, US prosecutors argued Assange unlawfully assisted US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk. Journalism organisations and human rights groups have called on Britain to refuse the extradition request.

READ | WikiLeaks' Julian Assange files appeal against his extradition to US

Image: Twitter/@wikileaks/AP

READ | Julian Assange’s family renews calls for Australia PM to stop his extradition to US
READ | WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's lawyers sue CIA for covertly recording his talks
READ | WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange files appeal in UK court against US extradition
First Published:
COMMENT