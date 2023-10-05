Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted a performance of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End, leading to the arrest of five people, the Guardian reported. The protestors on Wednesday held the demonstration during a performance of the song "Do You Hear the People Sing?" The Metropolitan police said, “At about 21.00hrs on Wednesday, 4 October, police were called to a protest inside a theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, WC1. Local officers were quickly on scene and five people have been arrested.”

Taking to X, the Just Stop Oil group wrote, "BREAKING: Just Stop Oil interrupt Les Mis. 4 people are locked to the stage of the French-revolution-themed show. “Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?"

Just Stop Oil protesters booed by the audience

Members of the Climate change awareness group stormed the stage with banners. As soon as the protestors went on to the stage, the performance came to a halt as one member shouted “Just stop oil”. The members of Just Stop Oil was then booed by the audience. They were removed from the stage quickly by the technical staff. Meanwhile, the safety curtain came down followed by the main curtain, reported The Guardian.

One of the protestors, Hannah Taylor said, "The show cannot go on. We are facing catastrophe. New oil and gas means crop failure, starvation and death. It is an act of war on the global south and an utter betrayal of young people,” reported Sky News. Meanwhile, Noah, who is a theatre lover, took action as he knows there's no future for the arts if society fails under the pressures of climate collapse. The chief executive of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres based in London, William Village confirmed that the show was stopped and the theatre was evacuated following the protest. Tickets for the performance will be refunded.