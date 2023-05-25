'Just Stop Oil' Protesters Vandalise Chelsea Flower Show Garden With Orange Paint

Three individuals have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after members of the Just Stop Oil (JSO) group splashed orange paint over a garden exhibit at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show in London. Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrests and shared an image on Twitter depicting the paint-splattered scene.

Officers responded to an incident at #ChelseaFlowerShow this morning.



Three people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with a #JSO protest.



Enquiries are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/rpXnwEed42 May 25, 2023

According to Just Stop Oil, three women from the said organisation trespassed over a rope barrier early in the morning and targeted the RBC Dolphin Garden, designed by Paul Hervey-Brookes. In a statement on Twitter, the group quoted one of the protesters questioning the purpose of a garden if it cannot sustain basic human needs: "What use is a garden if you can't eat?" The individual further cited personal experiences with recurrent floods and the contamination they brought, stressing the urgency of their actions. "I live in a small town that has flooded five times in the last eight years. Dirty sewage-filled flood water, pouring into homes, classrooms, and gardens," she said, as per a report from Sky News.

All three culprits were women

Witnesses described initial dismay from the public, which later transformed into applause and supportive cries of "Well done". The protesters were identified as Stephanie Golder, 35; Naomi Goddard, 58; a retired landscape engineer, and Rosa Hicks, 28. Naomi Goddard, hailing from Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, acknowledged the potential consequences of her actions, including job loss and damage to her reputation. Nevertheless, she expressed a firm belief in the necessity of such protests to halt the continuation of what she called "madness".

The Metropolitan Police tweeted that officers responded to the incident and made the arrests. Investigations into the matter are ongoing, as confirmed by the police. This recent act of vandalism follows a previous disruption by Just Stop Oil activists during the World Snooker Championship at the Circle last month. During that event, orange paint was hurled across a snooker table as part of their campaign against new fossil fuel projects in the UK. The incident at the Chelsea Flower Show serves as a stark reminder of the tensions surrounding environmental activism and the ongoing debate over the country's energy policies. As the investigation progresses, questions arise regarding the balance between peaceful protest and the potential consequences of property damage.