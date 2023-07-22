Just-stop Oil Protestors In London Prevent Desperate Mother From Taking Child To Hospital

British environmental activists demonstrating on the streets of west London had blocked an anguished mother while she was taking her child to the hospital on July 21. In a video circulating on Twitter, one could hear the desperate mother saying, "I have got a baby in my car and we have to get to the hospital!”

One could sense the tone that she was frustrated and was seen shouting at a Just Stop Oil (JSO) activist while pointing to her stalled car. Despite her plea, the people continued to stand in front of her car while other stalled vehicles honked at the crowd to disperse. “Move now! Now!” yelled the distressed mother at one activist.

Sharing the video of the incident, one Twitter user wrote, "Climate activists prevent a mother from taking her child to the hospital. Disgusting."

Climate activists prevent a mother from taking her child to the hospital. Disgusting.

pic.twitter.com/kvp9B8Y7rC — A.B.Jupital🫶🏽 (@ABJupital) July 22, 2023

'We will not die quietly,' say Just Stop Oil activists

In that one-minute video, she was seen rushing to the car whereas others stopped their cars and honked for the crowd to move. Even after horns blared, the orange-vest-clad group maintained the line covering the entire width of the street as they moved slowly.

According to Just Stop Oil, 160 protesters took part at various locations throughout the city to demand that the UK government end all new oil and gas licenses, reported the New York Post. The protestors were seen holding signs that read “We will not die quietly”. It is to be noted that since JSO launched its campaign of disruption on February 14, 2022, there have been over 2,350 arrests.