Kate Middleton Meets Children, And Their Questions On Living A Princess Life

Kate Middleton spent her Monday indulging in delightful conversations with children who were curious to find out the details of her royal life. The Princess of Wales met children from 10 different schools during a surprise appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show of the Royal Horticultural Society’s Campaign for School Gardening.

At the event, she was questioned by one inquisitive young girl as to what it is like to be a princess. Responding to her, the 41-year-old royal said: “You have to work hard. But, you know, the best thing about it is meeting kiddies like you.” Another pupil then asked her if she takes on the duties of formulating laws of the United Kingdom. “Do you make the law?" the student asked, according to The Independent. “No, the Prime Minister makes the laws," the princess said with a smile.

Kate, who was wearing a pink dress at the event, was also asked about her favourite colour. But she did not immediately divulge and instead, urged the children to guess. "Green," they said, as she smiled in agreement. The Princess of Wales then met students in the Royal Entomological Society garden, where she would end up facing a dilemma.

Picnic season is upon us, and so is @The_RHS #ChelseaFlowerShow!



What a lovely lunchtime spent with the next generation of nature-lovers, exploring the gardens and enjoying the first ever Children’s Picnic here at Chelsea ☀️🌷 pic.twitter.com/PY3iIWHGwY — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 22, 2023

Princess Kate declines to sign autograph

As children drew their sketches, some asked her for an autograph. "I can’t write my name,” she said, suggesting that she can draw instead. She then drew a flower for Ruby, a seven-year-old among the group of children, and then a tree for another girl. But her drawings did not seem to be enough for her young fans. She was then asked why she cannot sign her name, to which she replied: “My name’s Catherine. I’m not allowed to write my signature, it’s just one of those rules.”

The Princess being unable to sign an autograph is part of a lengthy list of royal protocols that members of the British royal family must abide by. Nevertheless, her surprise appearance was a hit among the children who were excited to meet the royal after she was last spotted in public at the coronation of her father-in-law and step-mother-in-law, King Charles III and Queen Camilla.