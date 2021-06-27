Kate Middleton 'off The Guest List' For Unveiling Of Diana Statue: Report

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton may be off the guestlist for the much-anticipated unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue next week. According to Daily Mail, invitations had already been drastically scaled back in recent days from the 100-plus guests originally planned. Now, the Kensington Palace reportedly revealed on June 25 that Prince William and Prince Harry will be joined by Diana’s close family, the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison.

The event is being held on what would have been the Princess of Wales' 60th birthday. As per reports, Kate was a confirmed guest earlier in the week, however, new plans including banning media and a scaled-back guest list were amended following Prince Harry’s arrival back in the UK. Prince William and Prince Harry will attend the “small event” to mark the unveiling of the statue they commissioned of their mother in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1.

The Mirror had reported that Kate was set to help the brothers put on a united front at the ceremony. The trio were expected to walk in together, but now it has emerged that Kate may not greet Prince Harry as a result of the guest lists changes. The brothers, on the other hand, plan to make separate speeches and jointly pay tribute to Diana’s legacy, as well as sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley for his dedication to the project.

Prince Harry, Prince William to reunite

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will be reuniting with brother Prince William after the duo last met during the funeral processions of the UK’s longest-serving consort Prince Philip in April. The unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue is said to be an emotional event with a ceremony that will take place at Kensington Palace on July 1. Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has publicly deteriorated since Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for an hour-long interview with American presenter Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Charles, on the other hand, has no plans to meet with Prince Harry. A source quoted Charles as saying that he would let the boys be. There is, in fact, no plan that Charles sees his two boys as he would be leaving for Scotland immediately afterwards. It is worth mentioning that after quitting Britain over harsh treatment by the press and the lack of support from the entire Royal Family, Harry claimed that his father turned his back on him. Harry said, "There's a lot to work through there, you know? I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like.

