Kate Middleton, Prince William Change Profile Pictures In Honour Of Prince Philip

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed away on April 9. Senior members of the royal family have made their tribute to Prince Philip on their social media accounts. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to their Instagram account to share a picture of the late Duke of Edinburgh from his military years with their 12.2 million followers.

Royal family members change their profile picture

The mourning members of the royal family have changed their social media profile pictures to pay the tribute to Prince Philip. The members of the royal family have posted pictures of the official coats of arms onto their social media accounts. The Royal Family's Instagram account changed its profile image from a photo of the Queen to the United Kingdom's crest.

Clarence House removed the photo of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker. They have instead adopted its crest, the Prince of Wales feathers. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge social media account Kensington Palace has changed the profile picture. They have removed the picture of their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They have instead posted pictures of the official monogram. They have also shared a black and white picture of Prince Philip in uniform.

Prince Philip was admitted on February 16 and remained there until March 16, the longest time he has spent in the hospital to date. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh had some pre-existing heart conditions, which could be one of the reasons behind all the tests that he reportedly underwent after being admitted. According to The Independent, he was flown to hospital by helicopter from Sandringham as the royal family was preparing for Christmas in 2011. He was treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital, Cambridgeshire, and had a coronary stenting procedure.