Kate Middleton Sends Strong Message To People Dealing With Addiction; 'ask For Help'

Kate Middleton shared a poignant message for all those dealing with addiction, urging them to ask for help instead of suffering in silence.

The Princess of Wales shared a video message to launch 'The Forward Trust' charity's new campaign 'Taking Action on Addiction', highlighting how society can stop shaming people with addiction issues and be compassionate to their struggles. The 40-year-old said, "Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality," however, she also urged that "recovery is possible."

Kate Middleton sends a strong message to people dealing with addiction

Sharing how one can uplift people dealing with addiction, Middleton explained, "Attitudes to addiction are changing. But we are not there yet. Still, the shame of addiction is stopping people and families from asking for help and people are still tragically losing their lives. We as a society need to recognise that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathise with them and to be compassionate to their struggles."

Addressing those suffering from addiction, Kate said that they shouldn't allow anyone to shame them and hold them back from getting the help they 'desperately need'. The Royal mentioned that many organisations are working to tackle the issue and help people move ahead in life. "Recovery is possible," she stressed.

