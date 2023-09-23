Kate Middleton's Different Approach To Parenting: Apologising At School Gates In Sneakers

While Kate Middleton may often grace public appearances with full makeup and regal attire, her life behind palace doors and during the school run presents a very different picture. Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, a mother of three, is known for her hands-on approach to parenting, opting for public schools over royal traditions of full-time nannies and homeschooling for her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, reported UK's Mirror.

UK's Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken inspiration from Prince William's late mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales, in their approach to parenting. Instead of choosing a full-time nanny, their children attend public schools. Currently, Prince George and his siblings attend Lambrook School, with tuition fees reaching significant sums. However, the school is conveniently just a 10-minute drive from their family home on the Windsor Estate.

Keeping it simple and fresh-faced for the school drop-off

Despite her royal status, Kate Middleton's school run routine mirrors that of many working mothers, reported Mirror. She often opts for a fresh-faced, natural look, donning casual attire that includes dresses and sneakers, with her hair neatly pulled back into a ponytail. Rushing to ensure she's not late for the school run, she is often seen apologising as she hurries off.

A friend of the Duchess, speaking to the Daily Record, shed light on Kate's approach, saying, "There are no blow-dries - it's always hair up in a ponytail. She's either in her gym clothes or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologising as she's late for the school run before dashing off. It's the life of a working mum with three young children - just a different sort of day job to most." This down-to-earth demeanor was also observed when her children attended St Thomas' school in South London.

Despite her royal status, Kate Middleton often blends in with the other parents at the school gates, as one parent remarked to the Daily Mail, "No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria's Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her."

However, there are rare occasions when the Duchess cannot personally take her children to school due to her royal duties. Mirror spoke to UK's 'I'm a Celebrity' star Giovanna Fletcher who said that Kate expressed to her the challenges she faces as a working mother, noting that any mother who claims to feel no guilt is "actually lying." She shared her experience of juggling work and family life, emphasising that even when she's engaged in royal duties, her children question her about not being there for the school run. Kate Middleton's candidness about the daily challenges of motherhood resonates with many mothers worldwide, royal or not.