Kate's Impressive Sketch Of Scotland's University In Thank You Cards Unveiled

Duchess of Cambridge who also has a degree in art history from the University of St. Andrews, on May 28 shared an impressive sketch drawn by her of the college where she met with the Duke of Cambridge. In a Thank You note, Kate drew the sketch of the university in Scotland where she met Prince William two decades earlier.

Along with the sketch, the note says, “To the people, communities and organisations we visited and heard from; and those who stopped to wave and make our return to Scotland so special - thank you!” It was simply signed by “William and Catherine.” Kensington Palace also revealed that Kate’s sketch is from 2002, which is three years before she graduated from the university. Duchess of Cambridge’s art skill has been unveiled for the first time but her knowledge in photography has been often shared on the official Instagram handle through portraits of their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William And Kate Return To The University

UK’s Prince William and his wife Kate on May 26 traced their steps back to the university where they both met 20 years ago as students before eventually being married. While on a tour of Scotland, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went back to the University of St Andrews on a rainy day and heard the accounts of present students about how they are coping up with the COVID-19 pandemic. The royal couple also took part in land yachting on the nearby beach.

Prince William, 28, and Kate, 39 met back in 2001 when they were both undergraduates and studying the history of art at the same university on the east coast of Scotland. Eventually, in 2011, the couple got married and have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and all have the last name 'Cambridge.’ The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared glimpses of their visit on social media accounts with a caption saying, “20 years on — it was great to return to St Andrews to see fantastic projects that support the physical and mental health of young people.”

20 years on.



It was great to return to @univofstandrews to see fantastic projects that support the physical and mental health of young people. pic.twitter.com/FU6Uxr5cta — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

Further, images were also shared by the official Twitter handle of the university, that termed the couple’s return as “fond return to Fife” while informing that the couple spoke with students who not only coped with the unprecedented situation but also backed each other during the challenges of the past year.

Fond return to Fife



Twenty years on - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge return to their alma mater.



The @KensingtonRoyal spoke to students about how they have coped and supported each other during the past difficult year.https://t.co/UL8dTlu7ZL#evertoexcel pic.twitter.com/MPqxZFYo0z — University of St Andrews (@univofstandrews) May 26, 2021

IMAGE: Instagram