Kensington Palace Marks Prince William's Birthday With Beautiful Picture Of Him With Kids

On the occasion of Duke of Cambridge’s 38th birthday, the Kensington Royal shared an ‘adorable’ image of Prince William along with his three kids. The picture shot by the Duchess of Cambridge shows the Duke happily posing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The never-before-seen photo of the royal members also happens to be uploaded on Father’s Day.

The caption of the post read, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday”.

It further read, “The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess”.

In the candid photo, one can see four of them posing on the outdoor swing. While Prince William held the youngest son, Prince Louis, on his lap, Princess Charlotte and Prince George can be seen standing on the swing next to the Duke. With huge smiles on their faces, the ‘amazing’ family also received a lot of love in the comment section.

Since shared, the post has garnered over two million likes. With thousands of comments, netizens called Kate Middleton an ‘excellent photographer’. One Instagram user wrote, “Beautiful loving family! It’s clear William is a big presence in his children’s lives & they adore him! Diana would be SO proud, as I’m sure you are as well Kate”. Another user added, “Another great pic from Kate. Gorgeous children! Happy Birthday!”

‘Happy Father’s Day’

On the occasion of Father’s Day, the Kensington Royal also shared images of Prince William with Prince Charles and Michael Middleton with daughter Catherine Middleton. The unseen images show the Duke of Cambridge hugging Prince Charles. While in the other snap, the Royal couple shared a childhood photo of Kate Middleton with her father.

(Image: Kensingtonroyal/Instagram)

