Kensington Palace Shares 'beautiful Portrait' Of Prince George For His 7th Birthday

Ahead of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest son Prince George’s seventh birthday, Kensington Palace shared his “beautiful” portrait clicked by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on July 22. As the royal family celebrates yet another birthday amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in isolation, the picture showed the Prince, who is third in the line of succession to the British throne after grandfather Prince Charles and Prince William, in an olive-coloured T-shirt and his contagious smile. The picture has already garnered over a million likes on Instagram and was shared by a caption saying, ‘Sharing a picture taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow’.

‘Another beautiful portrait’

Prince George’s latest image has already garnered over ten thousand comments with most of the internet users either wishing him a ‘Happy Birthday’ or lauding the photograph. One of the Instagram users also called it ‘another beautiful portrait’ that was shared by the Kensington Palace to mark the special occasions for the royal family. It is a long-followed tradition for the official accounts of the family to share portraits or group photographs to celebrate various occasions. One internet user said, “Aww such a beautiful big boy! Bless him! Wishing him all the best ahead of his 7th birthday tomorrow! And a lot of yummy cake”.

Just last month, on the occasion of Duke of Cambridge’s 38th birthday, the Kensington Royal shared an ‘adorable’ image of Prince William along with his three kids. The picture shot by the Duchess of Cambridge shows the Duke happily posing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The never-before-seen photo of the royal members also happens to be uploaded on Father’s Day.

The caption of the post read, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday”.

It further read, “The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess”

