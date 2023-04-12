Khalistanis Abusing UK Asylum Policy: India Raises Concern At Home Affairs Dialogue

India on Wednesday expressed concerns about pro-Khalistan elements abusing the United Kingdom's asylum policy. The concerns were expressed during the fifth India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue held in New Delhi. The Indian side was represented by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the British side was represented by Permanent Secretary, Home Office, Matthew Rycroft. Several senior officials from both countries were present at the meeting.

India raises Khalistan issue with UK

The Indian side specifically expressed its concerns regarding the pro-Khalistan elements abusing UK's asylum status to support and abet terrorist activities in India, and it demanded improved cooperation with the UK as well as increased monitoring of pro-Khalistan extremists based in the UK and taking appropriate preventive action. Indian concerns over the Indian High Commission's security breach in London were also highlighted.

Both parties reviewed their ongoing cooperation during the meeting and identified additional steps that could be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing cooperation on a variety of issues, including pro-Khalistan extremism, migration, extradition, drug trafficking, cyber security and global supply chains.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both the parties expressed pleasure with the current relationship and decided to further the bilateral engagement and keep up the momentum for improved security cooperation between the two nations.

Khalistani attack on Indian embassy in UK

A group of demonstrators holding Khalistan flags and shouting pro-Khalistan slogans vandalised the Indian High Commission in London on March 19. One person was arrested for disorderly conduct. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said, "The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening today to convey India's strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission earlier in the day."

"An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK government under the Vienna Convention." "India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of the Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the statement issued at the time read.