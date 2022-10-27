Kier Stramer: Rishi Sunak 'trounced By Liz Truss Who Lost To A Lettuce' At PMQs

UK PM Rishi Sunak denied Labour Leader Keir Stramer his demand for an immediate general election as Stramer mocked the Conservative Party Leader over his defeat to his predecessor Liz Truss.

Stramer questioned the mandate to lead by Sunak when he had to repeat his call for a snap vote during the parties' exchange at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday. He said to the Commons, "He got trounced by the former Prime Minister, who herself got beaten by a lettuce." This was the reference to Liz Truss's inability to stay at No 10 Downing Street no longer than a decaying vegetable.

Keir Stramer questions Rishi Sunak if he sides with the working people

Stramer questioned the UK Prime Minister if he was "on the side of working people", adding, "Why doesn’t he put it to the test, let working people have their say and call a general election?"

Responding to this, Sunak referred to Keir's stance of staying during the Brexit referendum and said, "He talks about mandates, about voters, about elections. It’s a bit rich coming from the person who tried to overturn the biggest democratic vote in our country’s history."

PM Sunak dismissed the statement about the need for fresh elections saying, "Our mandate is based on the manifesto that we were elected on [in 2019], to remind him, an election that we won and they lost." Westminster opposition parties have demanded a new election.

Ian Blackford, Scottish National Party (SNP) Westminster leader, claimed that Sunak was "running scared of democracy" as polls predict that the Tories could be wiped out. Meanwhile on Wednesday, Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat leader, called for an early general election through a private members' bill, which will be debated by MPs on November 18. The Opposition Party asked their supporters to meet at Embankment in London on November 5, demanding a general election.