Kinder Surprise Eggs Withdrawn Just Before Easter Following Salmonella Outbreak In UK

Following a salmonella epidemic that has sickened young children, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in the United Kingdom has recommended people not to buy or eat some Kinder Surprise eggs. After UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and other public health organisations discovered a connection between the Ferrero product and recorded incidents of salmonella infection across the UK, consumers just before Easter have been advised not to eat Kinder Surprise items having best before dates between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022.

According to My London, the 20g chocolate eggs have been sold separately in three batches. Further, an investigation has been initiated, while Ferrero, which owns Kinder, has taken the cautious step of removing the popular product with immediate effect. The impacted Kinder Surprise goods were all produced in the same factory, in which other Kinder food products have been confirmed safe.

In a statement, FSA said, “Investigations, led by UKHSA, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland, have found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and a specific product produced by the Ferrero company,” Lad Bible reported.

Furthermore, in retail outlets that have sold chocolate eggs, point-of-sale messages will be posted.

In addition to this, Ferrero stressed in a statement, “If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, please contact the Ferrero consumer careline on consumers.uk@ferrero.com or 0330 053 8943 UK to obtain a full refund,” My London reported.

Salmonellosis is a bacterial infection that attacks the intestines. Fever, diarrhea, and stomach pains are some of the symptoms produced by the Salmonella bacterium. They generally appear six hours to six days after contamination and continue for four to seven days. Some people, on the other hand, do not experience symptoms for several weeks.

Meanwhile, the FSA Head of Incidents Tina Potter said that they have welcomed Ferrero's precautionary response and are warning customers not to eat any of the items listed in the FSA notice. She went on to say that it is critical that people follow this advice in order to prevent falling ill with salmonella infection. Potter added that they are very well aware that these goods are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, therefore they have advised parents as well as guardians of children to verify if any items are already in their homes.

(Image: Twitter@KinderUS/ Pixabay/ Representative Image)