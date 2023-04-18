King Charles Adds Prince Harry, Meghan In Official Coronation Souvenir Event

In what is being viewed as the Olive Branch gesture, King Charles III has added UK's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle to the official Coronation souvenir programme that is scheduled to be held on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace. In the official portrait of the Royal Family in the Buckingham Palace souvenir programme, Charles, who will be coronated this upcoming month, included photos of Harry and his wife Meghan. Images were released as a part of the first dress rehearsal for the King's Coronation that was held in central London.

Photo was taken before Harry's controversial tell-all memoir 'Spare'

The image was originally clicked by the royal photographer Chris Jackson on King Charles III's 70th birthday in 2018 and was formerly shared by Buckingham Palace much before Harry released the controversial tell-all memoir 'Spare.' The photograph was taken at the Clarence House during the summer of 2018. In the picture, Prince George can be seen seated on the lap of King Charles. The Queen Consort is seen holding Princess Charlotte, while Kate is seen holding Prince Louis. Meghan Markle is seen standing with Prince Harry, and the couple is seen smiling at the camera. Around the time that the image was taken, speculations had emerged that Meghan and Kate had a fallout over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress.

Credit: Royal Family/Buckingham Palace/Twitter

Buckingham Palace, earlier last week, announced that it will hold a special concert for King Charles' coronation ceremony where "global music icons and contemporary stars" will perform, and it will also be reportedly a key part of British Broadcasting Corp's coverage. King Charles III acceded to the British throne following the death of his mother Elizabeth II, on September 2022. After a period of mourning, he and Queen Camilla will officially be crowned on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey.

The entire event will kick start by Sunday, April 23, and the concert will take place the day after King Charles is crowned. The concert will be held on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle on the grounds. The event will be broadcasted LIVE from Windsor Castle. The extravaganza will bring scores of popular music icons and contemporary stars on the stage for the landmark occasion in the UK.